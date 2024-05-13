Press Club of India has condemned the attack against a journalist during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Journalist Raghav Trivedi, who works for news portal Molitics, was assaulted by a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the Indian Express reported.

The Press Club of India has urged the Election Commission of India and the local administration to take strict action against the culprits. “Journalists in their day to day reportage have been subjected to regular physical intimidation, harassment and attack. Such things undermine India, being the fourth pillar of democracy," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The journalist told the English daily, "During Shah’s rally, I interviewed women and many of them said they were brought to the event by their village pradhan with the promise they would be paid ₹100".

After that, the journalist approached local BJP leaders to learn about the reality of paid spectators in the rally.

"Initially, they denied any wrongdoing but when I informed them I had recorded statements of women, a group forcibly took me to a secluded place and demanded I delete the recording," said Trivedi.

Trivedi told Indian Express that the police and bystanders did not help him. As per the Newslaudry, 40 police personnel were at the spot but no one rescued Trivedi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress party has also shared a video of the journalist and slammed the BJP for assaulting him.

"When the journalist refused, BJP goons kidnapped him, then took him to a room behind the stage and beat him badly. They also snatched money from the journalist.," an official account of the Congress party wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest report by the World Press Freedom Index, India ranked 159 among 180 countries.

In its analysis, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF, short for Reporters sans frontières in French) claimed that "press freedom is in crisis in 'the world’s largest democracy' – that is India, which has been ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!