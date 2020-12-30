Prez confers Digital India awards, says tech helped us to overcome Covid crisis

President Ram Nath Kovind while presenting Digital India Awards 2020 acknowledged that it was the technological advances that helped us to ride through the darkest hours during the pandemic. "Technological advances are often termed as ‘disruptions’, but this year they helped us overcome the big disruption to a great extent," said the President.

On Wednesday, the President presented the Digital India Awards 2020 via video conferencing.

Speaking at the occasion, The President said, that India was not only prepared to minimise the adverse impact of mobility-restrictions, but also utilized the crisis as an opportunity to march ahead in various arenas. It was possible only because the digital infrastructure has been strengthened in recent years. He said that education continued without a break as most institutions started offering lessons online.

"From the judiciary to tele-medicine, scores of sectors switched to the virtual mode. For the government too, information technology was one of the most crucial tools to deliver a variety of services to citizens and keep the wheels of the economy turning," he said.

He said that the role of our digital warriors has been commendable in helping the country overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. Proactive implementation of platforms such as Arogya Setu, e-Office and video conferencing services backed by a robust ICT infrastructure has helped the country reduce the pandemic hardships.

The President urged to keep exploring innovative solutions for the functioning of government offices in paperless and contactless mode for security and benefit of every citizen. He said that it will also help in making administrative processes more eco-friendly. He also said that we must leverage technology and ICT-driven innovative solutions to aid economic inclusiveness and social transformation even in the remotest corners of our country.

The Digital India Awards is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour exemplary initiatives/practices in Digital-Governance. The 6th Digital India Awards 2020 have been presented in six categories - Innovation in Pandemic; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Open Data Champion; and Exemplary Product.

