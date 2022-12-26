Price, availability of nasal vax will be decided soon: Bharat Bio’s Suchitra Ella

While market demand is one of the criteria for vaccine development, for us at Bharat Biotech, our criteria are infectious diseases and our expertise in developing vaccines for the same. As far as iNCOVACC is concerned, it has received significant market interest. It is scheduled to be introduced in the country as a booster dose shortly. As a needleless vaccine, iNCOVACC will be India’s first such booster dose. India will now have more options when it comes to third doses or precautionary doses. There will be a decision on the price of the vaccine soon, and it will be available to the public.