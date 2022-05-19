The price cap of raw jute, which had been implemented on 30th September 2021, was withdrawn on May 19. Jute Commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty said in a notification that the price cap would be lifted with effect from May 20. The decision was made after “careful analysis and considering the present market scenario of raw jute availability", Chakrabortty wrote.

BJP West Bengal Vice President Arjun Singh shared the notification on Twitter and called it a “big victory" for lakhs of farmers, workers and the Jute Industry. He wrote that it was a “commendable step" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Textile Ministry. He also mentioned that he had called up Textile Minister Piyush Goyal and thanked him for taking the step.

Singh previously criticised the Centre's jute policy, accusing the commissioner of hurting the business by keeping the raw jute price cap at ₹6,500 per quintal.

Following that, the Union Textile Ministry called a meeting in New Delhi to examine raw jute pricing caps, with representatives from the West Bengal Labour Department, the Indian Jute Mills Association, and the Jute Commissioner in attendance.

Jute mills in the West Bengal districts of Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 parganas are said to employ around 2.5 lakh people.

Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore, vowed to stage protests at numerous mills in his district to draw attention to how the Centre's policies are "hurting farmers and workers". He also backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to lift the price ceiling on raw jute in the open market.

However, the Jute Commissioner stated that the price cap was set after considering all factors, including the farmers' interests. The price was also ₹2,000 above the minimum support price, according to the regulator.