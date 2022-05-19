The price cap of raw jute, which had been implemented on 30th September 2021, was withdrawn on May 19. Jute Commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty said in a notification that the price cap would be lifted with effect from May 20. The decision was made after “careful analysis and considering the present market scenario of raw jute availability", Chakrabortty wrote.

