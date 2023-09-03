Price hikes, password-sharing curbs to shape SVoD’s future in India

NEW DELHI :Streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are in various stages of curbing password sharing in India, while others like Amazon Prime Video raised fees earlier this year, setting the course for subscription-based video-on-demand (SVoD) services in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media and entertainment industry experts said these steps aim at better monetization, as costs of content creation rise with the entry of more players. While many point out quality, rather than volume of content will become critical, others see bundling of apps by aggregators helping affordability. Some platforms have introduced different price tiers to cater to diverse segments.

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar did not respond to queries.

"While consumer behaviour and trends undergo dynamic changes, all OTT (over-the-top) players are working towards profitability. The recent initiatives by OTT platforms reflect a mature market space and suggest that the industry is aiming for increased monetization as it anticipates consumers willing to pay more for premium services," Amit Dhanuka, executive vice-president at Lionsgate, said. The platform is focusing on offering premium and exclusive content as it has seen patterns where users find value in subscription-driven content, access to exclusive high-quality shows and personalized recommendations, Dhanuka said.

Rakesh C.K., senior vice-president and head, SVoD and business strategy at aha Video, said the company’s focus has always been on providing the best of Telugu and Tamil content, while it continues to chart a course to profitability. “This remains true of other platforms too and the industry is continually seeking ways to strengthen their revenue streams. Password-sharing curbs is one of the many ways to shore up revenues from SVoD. Among other tools that are already prevalent include strategic partnerships with telecom operators, aggregator collaborations and so on. We believe there is a need to rationalize operations and build efficiencies across with a clear sight on returns on investment," Rakesh said. The platform has opened limited ad-served streaming to ensure reach to all and introduced an enhanced aha Gold offering to engage with audiences seeking a premium experience.

The clear intention of such moves is to expand the D2C (direct-to-consumer) market that seems saturated for now from a top-tier target group perspective, said Anuj Gandhi, media analyst and founder of Plug and Play Entertainment, a media tech startup. "It isn't going to be easy to break into the second tier with AVoD alone and users will probably see more value-for-money in bundling offers. Plus, as smart TV penetration deepens, consumption patterns will shift and CPMs (cost per thousand, also referred to as cost per mille, a marketing term used to denote the price of 1,000 advertisement impressions on one web page) will get better," Gandhi said.

Further, as the OTT industry steers towards consolidation and profitability, players will soon have enough data and insights on what works for their user sets. “The entire cost of production for different content sets (say for small-town or regional language audiences) would be aligned with their importance in respective ecosystems. B2B (business-to-business) deals would continue to command importance as distribution across the country is dependent on ecosystem and non-ecosystem partnerships. Spends would have to be backed by expected returns in terms of improving brand value or absolute returns on investment," said Abhishek Joshi, head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform owned by Shemaroo Entertainment.

Besides, as prices rise, features other than content will also gain prominence. Keerat Grewal, partner at media consulting firm Ormax said when it comes to their satisfaction with a paid app, 46% of users prioritize technology over content. “In the current landscape, when there is a variety of content available across multiple platforms, emphasizing strong tech features like video quality, subtitle availability, efficient search options, glitch-free performance, and so on, becomes crucial. Prioritizing these technical aspects will help platforms outperform competition in their ability to draw audiences to their platform first, when they want to browse content," Grewal said.