Price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder hiked by ₹42; to now cost ₹3,113.5 in Delhi

The cost of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders has been hiked by ₹42, news agency Reuters reported. A 19kg cylinder of the cooking gas will now cost ₹3,113 in Delhi.

The prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have also been increased by ₹11, and will cost ₹821.50 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

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The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices as of now.

With this, the prices of commercial LPG have almost doubled in the last six months, with a 19 kg cylinder costing ₹1,580 in December 2025.

LPG prices have been hiked six times in the first half of 2026, with the US-Iran war causing supply disruption of the cooking gas. Here's a brief timeline:

January 1: Prices were increased by ₹111 per cylinder.

February 1: Prices were hiked by ₹49 per cylinder.

March 1: Prices hiked by ₹28 to ₹31 per cylinder

March 7: An unscheduled second hike of ₹114.50 as tensions escalated in West Asia.

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April 1: Prices saw another major jump, increasing by over ₹200 per cylinder.

May 1: One of its steepest hikes in recent history, when LPG prices surged sharply by ₹993 in one go.

The hike is commercial LPG cylinders will directly push up costs for restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that rely on the fuel.

Following the revisions by oil marketing companies (OMCs), a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, ₹3,067 in Mumbai, ₹3,255 in Kolkata and ₹3,283 in Chennai.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were affected by the three-month-long conflict.

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