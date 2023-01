The price of the commercial gas cylinder has increased after seven consecutive reductions. The price of a 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder has been increased by ₹25 kg on Sunday 1 January 2023. However, the domestic cylinders cost has remained unchanged.

The commercial cylinder price in Delhi is ₹1,769 with effect from today.

The cost of a ₹19-kg gas cylinder in Mumbai stands at ₹1,721, in Kolkata ₹1,870, and ₹1,971 in Chennai.

In November 2022, the Oil marketing companies (OMC) slashed the price of commercial cooking gas across the four metro cities by ₹115.5. In September and October as well, the OMC slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by ₹91.5 and ₹25.50, respectively.

This was the seventh cut in price of commercial cylinders since June 2022.

The rates of commercial LPG cylinders have come down by ₹610 per kg since June 2022.