Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders up by 25 today. Check latest rates

- The commercial cylinder price in Delhi is ₹1,769 with effect from today
The price of the commercial gas cylinder has increased after seven consecutive reductions. The price of a 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder has been increased by ₹25 kg on Sunday 1 January 2023. However, the domestic cylinders cost has remained unchanged.
The commercial cylinder price in Delhi is ₹1,769 with effect from today.
The cost of a ₹19-kg gas cylinder in Mumbai stands at ₹1,721, in Kolkata ₹1,870, and ₹1,971 in Chennai.
In November 2022, the Oil marketing companies (OMC) slashed the price of commercial cooking gas across the four metro cities by ₹115.5. In September and October as well, the OMC slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by ₹91.5 and ₹25.50, respectively.
This was the seventh cut in price of commercial cylinders since June 2022.
The rates of commercial LPG cylinders have come down by ₹610 per kg since June 2022.
