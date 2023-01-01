Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders up by 25 today. Check latest rates

Price of commercial LPG gas cylinders up by 25 today. Check latest rates

1 min read . 12:40 PM ISTLivemint
The price of the commercial gas cylinder has increased after three consecutive reductions

  • The commercial cylinder price in Delhi is 1,769 with effect from today

The price of the commercial gas cylinder has increased after seven consecutive reductions. The price of a 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder has been increased by 25 kg on Sunday 1 January 2023. However, the domestic cylinders cost has remained unchanged.

The commercial cylinder price in Delhi is 1,769 with effect from today.

The cost of a 19-kg gas cylinder in Mumbai stands at 1,721, in Kolkata 1,870, and 1,971 in Chennai.

In November 2022, the Oil marketing companies (OMC) slashed the price of commercial cooking gas across the four metro cities by 115.5. In September and October as well, the OMC slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by 91.5 and 25.50, respectively.

This was the seventh cut in price of commercial cylinders since June 2022.

The rates of commercial LPG cylinders have come down by 610 per kg since June 2022.

