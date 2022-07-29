Price rise debate in Lok Sabha likely on Monday amid Opposition protests

Price rise debate in Lok Sabha likely on Monday amid Opposition protests2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- The Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to near washout of proceedings.
NEW DELHI : The Lok Sabha had been marred with several adjournments since it commenced the monsoon session on 18 July. Opposition MPs were suspended after they protested about the price rise in the nation. The suspended MPs since then has been on a 50 hour day night protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to open dialogue on the issue of price rise in India.