Price risks make farmers wary of private markets

Over the last five years, low global and domestic commodity prices have taken a toll on agricultural incomes. Many farmers already depend on private markets, and not the government, to sell their produce. In private agri markets, price risks are high and recurrent. Prices of commodities like cotton are determined by global trends, while those of perishables fluctuate depending on seasonal factors, weather and demand-supply dynamics. Due to their weak bargaining power in the private market—a result of their inability to store, process or time sales—farmers often dump their perishables or sell them dirt cheap.