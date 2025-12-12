Study finds onion buffer curbs retail price swings, lifts farmer earnings
Vijay C Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 12 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
India's onion buffer scheme has effectively stabilized prices, boosting farmers' incomes by 19% and reducing retail price volatility by 24%. With around 18,773 farmers benefiting directly, the program ensures lower consumer prices, demonstrating a successful agricultural intervention.
New Delhi: A new evaluation of the Centre’s onion buffer programme has found that the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) has been able to significantly reduce retail price volatility of the vegetable and improve farmer incomes.
