Study finds onion buffer curbs retail price swings, lifts farmer earnings

The PSF framework, however, is not new. The Price Stabilisation Fund was introduced in India in 2003 for plantation crops (tea, coffee, rubber, tobacco) by the Department of Commerce and later expanded in 2014-15 to cover agri-horticultural commodities (onions, pulses, potatoes). These commodities are to be procured from farmers/farmers’ associations at the time of harvesting and stored for regulated release during the lean season to help bring down their prices.