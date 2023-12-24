Price stabilization fund may get ₹1,500 cr each in next 2 budgets
NEW DELHI : The price stabilization fund (PSF), established to build buffer stocks of farm commodities to help contain sudden rise in food prices, may get additional allocations in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 budgets of ₹1,500 crore each. The department of consumer affairs (DoCA) has placed a proposal for the allocations before the expenditure finance committee (EFC), government officials aware of the matter said.