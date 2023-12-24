Price volatility in food items seen persisting into the next year
New Delhi: India’s farm sector output, which backed India’s economic performance when industries sank during covid, saw an unprecedented weather shock in the year ending December, weighing on agricultural output and the volatility in prices of food items may continue over the next year.