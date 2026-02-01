Prices of commercial LPG gas cylinder hiked by ₹49 starting Feb 1 — check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinder has been hiked by ₹49, starting February 1, 2026. In Delhi, the retail sale price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is now ₹1740.50, while there has been no change in prices of Domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg.

The hike was reported just ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.

Check new rates of commercial LPG in metro cities:

Metros LPG Prices Previous prices, as of January 26 Delhi ₹ 1740.50 1691.5 Mumbai ₹ 1692 1642.5 Kolkata ₹ 1844.50 1795 Chennai ₹ 1899.50 1849.5

LPG price hike in January 2026 In January 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by a steep ₹111 to ₹1,691.50 in Delhi. This price increase came on the back of two rounds of monthly reduction. Prices were previously cut by ₹15.50 per 19-kg cylinder on December 1. Prior to that the rate was reduced by ₹5 per cylinder.

Blow for hotels and restaurants? Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used by hotels, restaurants, eateries and catering establishments, making the increase a concern for the food and hospitality industry at the start of the year.

Earlier in January, business owners had warned that higher fuel costs could translate into increased menu prices, affecting consumers already facing broader cost pressures.

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged

City Price Delhi 853.00 Mumbai 852.50 Kolkata 879.00 Chennai 868.50 Lucknow 890.50 Ahmedabad 860.00 Hyderabad 905.00 Varanasi 916.50 Patna 951.00