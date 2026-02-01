Subscribe

Prices of commercial LPG gas cylinder hiked by ₹49 starting Feb 1 — check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The hike in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinder was reported just ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.ta

Akriti Anand
Updated1 Feb 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Birbhum: A worker arranges LPG cylinders, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Birbhum, West Bengal, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.
Birbhum: A worker arranges LPG cylinders, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Birbhum, West Bengal, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.(PTI)

Prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinder has been hiked by 49, starting February 1, 2026. In Delhi, the retail sale price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is now 1740.50, while there has been no change in prices of Domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg.

The hike was reported just ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.

Check new rates of commercial LPG in metro cities:

MetrosLPG PricesPrevious prices, as of January 26
Delhi 1740.501691.5
Mumbai 16921642.5
Kolkata 1844.501795
Chennai 1899.501849.5

LPG price hike in January 2026

In January 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by a steep 111 to 1,691.50 in Delhi. This price increase came on the back of two rounds of monthly reduction. Prices were previously cut by 15.50 per 19-kg cylinder on December 1. Prior to that the rate was reduced by 5 per cylinder.

Blow for hotels and restaurants?

Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used by hotels, restaurants, eateries and catering establishments, making the increase a concern for the food and hospitality industry at the start of the year.

Earlier in January, business owners had warned that higher fuel costs could translate into increased menu prices, affecting consumers already facing broader cost pressures.

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged

CityPrice
Delhi853.00
Mumbai852.50
Kolkata879.00
Chennai868.50
Lucknow890.50
Ahmedabad860.00
Hyderabad905.00
Varanasi916.50
Patna951.00

Union Budget 2026-27

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026, on Sunday, February 1. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making her one of the longest-serving finance ministers to present multiple Union Budgets in succession.

 
 
