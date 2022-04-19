Prices of commercial vehicles to increase in Delhi as govt mulls hiking road tax

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around ₹2,000 crore from various taxes and fees
People who are looking to buy cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Delhi may have to shell out extra as the transport department in the national capital has proposed a hike in the road tax for some categories of vehicles that will ply on the roads of Delhi.
According to a report by news agency PTI, which quoted official sources has said that the proposal of an increase in the road tax on specific type of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department.
The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.
