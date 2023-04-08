Prices of dairy products likely to remain firm on higher demand4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Major milk cooperatives like Amul and Mother Dairy raised retail prices by ₹2-3 per litre in two and three spells since September 2022
A spurt in demand for dairy products amid an almost stagnant milk output in the last one year has led to tight supply situations and elevated prices, industry said experts, reported PTI. Experts warned that rates may remain firm this summer.
