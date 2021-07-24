Prices of five medical devices revised 88% lower, 91% brands reported: govt

Highest reduction in prices for pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitoring machine and nebulizer has been reported by importers, the government said. On 13 July, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) had invoked extraordinary powers under the Paragraph 19 of Drug Price Control Orders, 2013, to cap the trade margin of five medical devices—oximeter, glucometer, BP monitor, nebuliser, and digital thermometer. The margin was capped up to 70% on price to distributor (PTD) level.

