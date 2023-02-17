Pricol MD issues clarification after Minda Corp acquisition report
‘As Managing Director and representative of the Promoter Group of Pricol Limited, I would like to reiterate that the Promoter group stands absolutely committed to the company and its future prospects,’ Pricol MD issues clarification
Pricol Limited Managing Director Vikram Mohan said that neither he nor promoters or institutions, which own stakes in Pricol, have any intention to sell. This clarification comes a day after reports suggested Minda Corporation’s proposed equity acquisition in Pricol.
