Pricol MD issues clarification after Minda Corp acquisition report

Pricol Limited Managing Director Vikram Mohan said that neither he nor promoters or institutions, which own stakes in Pricol, have any intention to sell. This clarification comes a day after reports suggested Minda Corporation’s proposed equity acquisition in Pricol.

It has come to our attention through various media channels, that Minda Corporation intends to acquire a 15.7% stake in Pricol Limited. As Managing Director and representative of the Promoter Group of Pricol Limited, I would like to reiterate that the Promoter group stands absolutely committed to the company and its future prospects, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Pricol, saw its share price spike over 4 percent in early trade on February 17. At 9:20am, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹219.25 apiece on the NSE.

The stock was trading nearly 4 % low at ₹200.30 apiece on the BSE, at 10.50 am.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported earlier that Minda Corp was looking to acquire stake in the company.

We have turned around the company in the last few years by making it net debt free and have set it on a firm growth path, and proved customer confidence with a healthy order book, while we continue to invest significantly in both product and process technology to keep us ahead of competition, it further added.

The promoters have absolutely no intent of undertaking any secondary sale of promoter stake nor does the company have any intent to raising equity capital of any form as the company has strong financial fundamentals and healthy cash profits that will meet the needs of capital for its future growth.

The promoters and the management stand committed to its stakeholders and are bullish about the growth prospects of the organisation combined with a firm financial footing.