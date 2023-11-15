Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy Sahara passed away on November 14 at around 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension and diabetes.The Sahara Group founder was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) in Mumbai on 12 November after his health deteriorated.

Also Read| Subrata Roy death news: Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away after battling prolonged illness A statement by the company on the matter confirmed the death of Sahara Founder. The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar." Subrata Roy's assets once included the famous Plaza Hotel in New York, Grossvenor House in London and former Force India Formula One team, reported Reuters. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav offered a heartfelt tribute to Subrata Roy in a post on X, he wrote, “The demise of Shri Subrata Roy ji is an emotional loss for Uttar Pradesh and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support. Heartfelt tribute!"

Meanwhile, another Uttar Pradesh-based personality, former cricketer Suresh Raina also paid tribute to Subrata Roy on X. He wrote, “great motivator, speaker and sports lover is no more ."

Netizens react to passing away of Subrata Roy Sahara:

Reactions to Subrata Roy Sahara's death on social media varied widely, with some users detailing the contributions of the Sahara Group founder, while others went as far as to say how their lives had been affected by Sahara's alleged financial irregularities. Some users took the time to point out that Sahara's life was an example of how power, money, position and powerful friends are never permanent.