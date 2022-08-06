Primary dealers to offer forex services1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 12:26 AM IST
- The central bank will also allow SPDs to undertake transactions in the offshore Rupee OIS market, including for non-residents
MUMBAI : The RBI on Friday proposed to allow all standalone primary dealers (SPDs) to offer the full range of market-making facilities for the foreign exchange market, which are currently permitted for only authorised dealers. The move will help RBI registered SPDs, having licences to buy and sell government securities, to offer more services in the interest rate market.