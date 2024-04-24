Primary care centres will offer treatment for Parkinson's, epilepsy as brain health gains focus
A nine-member National Task Force on Brain Health has been set up to provide additional guidance on the infrastructure and amenities to be included for neurological care at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the ministry said.
New Delhi: The Union health ministry said it has decided to offer neurological care at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the government's primary healthcare centres, to combat the increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, epilepsy and dementia among Indians.