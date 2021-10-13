Mangaluru: The norms for Covid-19 regulations imposed in border districts will be relaxed after an assessment following the Dasara celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said today, PTI reported.

Bommai, who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here, said soon after Dasara, the government will conduct an assessment meeting and then take a call. The decision on reopening of primary schools also will be taken, he added.

As per the Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, the primary schools in the state would begin after Dussehra is over since the COVID-19 cases have seen a drastic decline in the state.

Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, 515 more people recovered from the infection while 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The death toll stands at 37,906.

The state has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

The total count of cases has gone up to 29,81,732 and 29,34,085 people have recovered from the disease.

