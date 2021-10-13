Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Primary schools to reopen after Dussehra in Karnataka? What CM Bommai said

Primary schools to reopen after Dussehra in Karnataka? What CM Bommai said

Premium
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Livemint

Karnataka has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mangaluru: The norms for Covid-19 regulations imposed in border districts will be relaxed after an assessment following the Dasara celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said today, PTI reported. 

Mangaluru: The norms for Covid-19 regulations imposed in border districts will be relaxed after an assessment following the Dasara celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said today, PTI reported. 

Bommai, who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here, said soon after Dasara, the government will conduct an assessment meeting and then take a call. The decision on reopening of primary schools also will be taken, he added. 

Bommai, who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here, said soon after Dasara, the government will conduct an assessment meeting and then take a call. The decision on reopening of primary schools also will be taken, he added. 

As per the Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, the primary schools in the state would begin after Dussehra is over since the COVID-19 cases have seen a drastic decline in the state.

As per the Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, the primary schools in the state would begin after Dussehra is over since the COVID-19 cases have seen a drastic decline in the state.

Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, 515 more people recovered from the infection while 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The death toll stands at 37,906.

According to the state health bulletin, 515 more people recovered from the infection while 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The death toll stands at 37,906.

The state has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

The state has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

The total count of cases has gone up to 29,81,732 and 29,34,085 people have recovered from the disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid vaccine: 22 cr Covishield, 6 cr Covaxin, 60 lakh ...

Premium

Power ministry denies outage in Delhi due to electricit ...

Premium

Coal crisis: No shortage of anything, reports are basel ...

Premium

Wear mask 24x7: Alarmed by Covid spike, Mizoram govt la ...

The total count of cases has gone up to 29,81,732 and 29,34,085 people have recovered from the disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid vaccine: 22 cr Covishield, 6 cr Covaxin, 60 lakh ...

Premium

Power ministry denies outage in Delhi due to electricit ...

Premium

Coal crisis: No shortage of anything, reports are basel ...

Premium

Wear mask 24x7: Alarmed by Covid spike, Mizoram govt la ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!