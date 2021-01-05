OPEN APP
Primary stores to sub-centres: Govt charts out Covid vaccine delivery management plan
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (PTI)
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (PTI)

Primary stores to sub-centres: Govt charts out Covid vaccine delivery management plan

Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 05:21 PM IST

'There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 state vaccine stores in the country,' says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

New Delhi: Government on Tuesday spelt out the Covid vaccine delivery management plan.

At a press briefing in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presented the Co-WIN Vaccine Delivery Management System.

"There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 state vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distribute further," said Bhushan.

States are responsible for sending the vaccines to primary health centres and from there, vaccines will be taken to sub-centres through passive equipment like ice boxes.

The Co-WIN Delivery Management plan includes automated session allocation, SMS to be sent in 12 languages, 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate portal, digital locker for integrated data retrieval and storing of QR code certificate.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner, said Bhushan.

"We are prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals. The final call will be taken by the government," said Bhushan.

The drug regulator gave approval to two coronavirus vaccines on 3 January.

