Prime minister chairs all party meet on 2023 G20 strategy

Prime minister chairs all party meet on 2023 G20 strategy2 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked global leaders for extending their support to India after the assumption of G20 presidency.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to discuss on the strategy for G20 under India’s presidency.
India took over the presidency of G20 from Indonesia on 1 December. The meeting was attended by home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and commerce minister Piyush Goyal, among other ministers.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Prem Singh Tamang, the CM of Sikkim and Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde attended the meeting, along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin.
Among the chiefs of political parties, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu, were present.
India will host the G-20 leaders‘ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023. The meetings are expected to take place at exotic locations across the country.
The meeting gains significance, as Centre plans to connect all districts and blocks across the country with the G20 programme.
Earlier in the day, discussions took place at the first Sherpa meeting of the G20 under India’s presidency. The discussions on technological transformation and green development and lifestyle for environment, global and regional economy were initiated by India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, through an overview of India’s G20 priorities.
He highlighted India’s role in providing a greater voice to the ‘Global South’, and utilizing its G20 presidency to forge win-win collaborations between developing countries and advanced economies.
The theme for the India’s G20 Presidency is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. After taking over the presidency, prime minister Modi on 3 December wrote in a blog post said that some countries remain trapped in the “zero-sum mindset“ fighting over territory or resources and weaponizing supplies of essential goods.
“We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable," he wrote.
The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.
The Group of Twenty (G-20) comprises 19 countries. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
