India, France to boost defence production1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The decision comes amid increasing attempts by China to flex its muscle in the Indo-Pacific, an attempt that has alarmed India and several other countries.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday decided to expand production of advanced defence technologies in India, including for third countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message