India reposes confidence in govt, not Opposition: Modi

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition in general and the Congress party in particular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the no-confidence motion brought against the government “God’s blessing", saying people had confidence in the government and none in the Opposition.

Modi mocked the Congress’s recent electoral performance and its track record of getting policy predictions wrong, and said it was obsessed with one family. He accused his opponents of celebrating and amplifying every negative characterization of India, and effectively told them to prepare for another stint in opposition.

The PM promised to make India the world’s third largest economy if elected to a third term, spoke of how decisions taken now will lay the foundations for India for the next 1,000 years, highlighted the spirit of confidence that engulfed young Indians today, and claimed that the world had confidence in India’s ability to contribute to global good.

He also highlighted the contradictions in the newly constituted INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc and termed it a “ghamandiya" (arrogant) bloc of parties that he said will be routed in the elections.

Modi declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in 2024, slammed those who brought the motion for failing to do their homework, and challenged the Opposition to bring a similar motion in 2028, at the end of a third term, just as they had done in 2018 and now in 2023, both ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

“In 2018, it was God’s will that the opposition brought a no-confidence motion. I had said then too that this is not a test of the government but is their own floor test. When the vote happened, the Opposition couldn’t even get all the votes it had. And when we went to the electorate, people expressed their no-confidence in the opposition. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and BJP got even more seats. The opposition’s no-confidence motion is auspicious for us. I can see you have decided that NDA and BJP will break all records in 2024 and come back with people’s blessings," Modi said at the outset of his speech, laying the tone for a speech marked by both confidence and belligerence.

Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha at the end of the debate triggered by a no-confidence motion brought by Congress parliamentarian Gaurav Gogoi against the government’s failure to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Modi hit out at the Opposition on several counts.

First, he accused them of not paying serious attention to lawmaking in Parliament and highlighted the significance of legislation passed in this session to which he said the Opposition could have constructively contributed.

“You aren’t concerned about the hunger of poor, but just your own hunger for power. You aren’t concerned about the future of youth, but just your political future."

Two, Modi accused the Opposition of failing to do their homework for the no-confidence motion. “Your darbaris are also unhappy on social media. The Opposition organized the fielding, but we hit the fours and sixes. You are just playing no balls, while we are scoring centuries. Why don’t you prepare and come? I gave you five years to prepare." He pointed out that the leader of the Congress in the houses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wasn’t on the list of speakers to speak on the motion.