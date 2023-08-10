India reposes confidence in govt, not Opposition: Modi

India reposes confidence in govt, not Opposition: Modi2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha at the end of the debate triggered by a no-confidence motion brought by Congress parliamentarian Gaurav Gogoi against the government’s failure to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.
New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition in general and the Congress party in particular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the no-confidence motion brought against the government “God’s blessing", saying people had confidence in the government and none in the Opposition.