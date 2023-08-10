India reposes confidence in govt, not Opposition: Modi

“In 2018, it was God’s will that the opposition brought a no-confidence motion. I had said then too that this is not a test of the government but is their own floor test. When the vote happened, the Opposition couldn’t even get all the votes it had. And when we went to the electorate, people expressed their no-confidence in the opposition. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and BJP got even more seats. The opposition’s no-confidence motion is auspicious for us. I can see you have decided that NDA and BJP will break all records in 2024 and come back with people’s blessings," Modi said at the outset of his speech, laying the tone for a speech marked by both confidence and belligerence.

