Modi emphasises govt employees’ role in India’s ascent to 3rd-largest economy1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:17 PM IST
He emphasised that they follow the approach of ‘Citizens First’ and stressed making use of it in their field of work and improving the efficiency of governance
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, emphasised that as India aims to become a developed nation, it is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy, with government employees playing a significant role in shaping the future.
