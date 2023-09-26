Modi emphasises govt employees’ role in India’s ascent to 3rd-largest economy

He emphasised that they follow the approach of ‘Citizens First’ and stressed making use of it in their field of work and improving the efficiency of governance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, emphasised that as India aims to become a developed nation, it is poised to become the world's third-largest economy, with government employees playing a significant role in shaping the future.

During a video conferencing event where 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited individuals, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela, highlighting its mission of fostering employment generation.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries and departments including the Department of Posts, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health among others. The Rozgar Mela is taking place in 46 locations across the country.

Talking about women empowerment, the prime minister said, "Women reservation issue, which was stuck for 30 years, has passed by both the houses with record votes." He added that this significant decision marks a fresh start for the nation in the inaugural session of the new Parliament.

Referring to the soaring aspirations of the new India, the Prime Minister said, "India has taken the resolve to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. In the next few years, the nation will become the third-largest economy in the world where the government employees will have a lot to contribute to the coming times."

He emphasised that they follow the approach of 'Citizens First' and stressed making use of it in their field of work and improving the efficiency of governance.

The prime minister emphasized that it is the government employees who shoulder the highest responsibility of implementing the government schemes on the ground level. He noted that the speed and scale of the policy implementation receive a boost when lakhs of youth join government services. This, in turn, stimulates employment growth beyond the public sector and fosters the creation of fresh employment structures.

