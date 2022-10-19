Prime Minister Modi on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Gujarat1 min read . 08:54 AM IST
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹15,670 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 19-20 October and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹15,670 crore.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar At around 9:45 AM today.
At around 12 noon, PM Modi will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. At around 3:15 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh.
Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot.
He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot at around 7:20 PM.
On 20th October, at around 9:45 AM, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister at Kevadia. At around 12 noon, Modi will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia.
Thereafter, at around 3:45 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.
PM Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo22 today in Gandhinagar. The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will witness the largest ever participation in Indian Defence Expo held till date.
For the first time, it will witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies including Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of companies registered in India, Exhibitors having Joint Venture with an Indian company.
The event will showcase expansive scope and scale of Indian defence manufacturing prowess. The Expo will have an India Pavilion and ten state pavilions.
The India Pavilion will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups, latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, and will present India’s vision for 2047.
Prime Minister Modi will also unveil HTT-40 - the indigeneous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot friendly features.
Seventy-five countries will be participating in DefExpo 2022. The seven new defence companies that emerged from the former Ordnance Factory Board will also be celebrated one year after their formation at DefExpo 2022. At DefExpo, each of these businesses will exhibit for the first time.
