Prime Minister Modi's donations so far total 103 crore

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made donations for various causes and programmes totalling more than ₹103 crore so far, which include proceeds from auctions as well as from his personal savings.

The prime minster had donated ₹2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of the PM-CARES fund. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in March to "deal with emergency or distress situations like the coronavirus pandemic."

Modi has also made contributions to the Girl Child Education, Clean Ganga Mission and the welfare of underprivileged, among other causes, a person familiar with the matter said.

In 2019, Modi donated ₹21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela, the person said.

On receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea last year, he had immediately announced that the entire prize money of ₹1.3 crore would go towards the Namami Gange project to help clean the River Ganga.

Recently, an auction of mementoes received by Modi after assuming the prime minister's office garnered ₹3.40 crores which was also donated to the Namaami Gange project.

Another auction sometime ago of gifts he had received, fetched ₹8.35 crore rupees that was again earmarked for the Namame Ganga Mission.

In his previous avatar as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi had donated ₹21 lakh from personal savings for educating state government officials’ daughters. He had also raised ₹89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as chief minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. The money was spent on the education of girl child, through the scheme.

