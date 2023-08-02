Women’s voices, leadership vital for global progress, says PM Modi

Women’s voices, leadership vital for global progress, says PM Modi3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The prime minister underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment by highlighting that 70% of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, aimed at supporting micro-level units, have been sanctioned to women
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of women’s leadership in fostering inclusivity and driving positive change as he virtually addressed the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×