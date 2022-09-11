Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation Summit

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation Summit2 min read . 06:47 AM IST
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in Indian Dairy Federation summit 2022
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in Indian Dairy Federation summit 2022
According to Prime Minister Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on September 12, Monday at around 10:30 AM.
According to Prime Minister Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on September 12, Monday at around 10:30 AM.
The four-day summit, which is being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policy planners centering around the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood', the PMO said.
The four-day summit, which is being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policy planners centering around the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood', the PMO said.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974, it said.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974, it said.
"The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women," it noted.
"The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women," it noted.
"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector, resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 percent in the last eight years," it added.
"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector, resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 percent in the last eight years," it added.
The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 percent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at IDF WDS 2022, the PMO said.
The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 percent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at IDF WDS 2022, the PMO said.
It said that the summit would also help Indian dairy farmers witness the global best practices.
It said that the summit would also help Indian dairy farmers witness the global best practices.
Dairy is the single-largest Agri commodity in India. It contributes 5% to the national economy and employs 80 million dairy farmers directly.
Dairy is the single-largest Agri commodity in India. It contributes 5% to the national economy and employs 80 million dairy farmers directly.
The organized dairy segment, which accounts for 26-30% of the industry (by value), has seen faster growth, compared to the unorganized segment.
The organized dairy segment, which accounts for 26-30% of the industry (by value), has seen faster growth, compared to the unorganized segment.
On Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave via video conferencing to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation.
On Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave via video conferencing to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation.
While addressing he said “Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the potential to accelerate the development of every region and every state. At a time when India is on the verge of leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and thepeople associated with this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of the policy-makers and those of us who are associated with the governance and administration increases."
While addressing he said “Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the potential to accelerate the development of every region and every state. At a time when India is on the verge of leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and thepeople associated with this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of the policy-makers and those of us who are associated with the governance and administration increases."
He added “India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index today, whereas India was at 81 position in 2015. We have covered the distance from 81 to 46 in such a short time, but we do not have to stop here, we have to aim higher now."
He added “India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index today, whereas India was at 81 position in 2015. We have covered the distance from 81 to 46 in such a short time, but we do not have to stop here, we have to aim higher now."