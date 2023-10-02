Prime Minister Modi on Monday laid foundation stone of various development projects worth about ₹7,000 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. PM Modi said, "The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority for the Central government", added, “Centre has focussed on development of modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan". Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled during fall this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To promote the gas-based economy, PM Modi dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to the poll-bound state.

"The work of laying out the gas pipelines across the country is in the process of strengthening a gas-based economy. This pipeline will help in the expansion of industries in Rajasthan and will bring thousands of employment opportunities," Modi said in Chittorgarh.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the pipeline has been built at a cost of about ₹4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of Carbon emission per annum.

The Prime Minister also made announcements boosting Rajastha's tourism sector. He said, "We are boosting tourism centres by creating more cultural centres here. Inauguration of new projects will generate employment".

Prime Minister? Modi dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji.

PM Modi also dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,480 crore. The project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts.

Modi said Rajasthan has the heritage of the past, strength of the present and possibilities of the future, calling it 'trishakti'.

"This 'trishakti' of Rajasthan increases the strength of the country", he said.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

