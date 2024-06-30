Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' after the Lok Sabha elections and addressed a wide range of topics spanning from women empowerment to the International Yoga Day celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates:

1. PM Modi said, "Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months...but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat...work done for the country, the society good work done every day, work done with selfless spirit…work that had a positive impact on the society continued unabated. Today, I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election in 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the electoral process."

PM Modi on ‘Hul Diwas’ 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, 30th June is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as ‘Hul Diwas’. This day is associated with the courage of Veer Sidhu and Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers."

3. He added, “Veer Sidhu and Kanhu united thousands of Santhali companions and fought the British with all their might, and do you know when this happened? This happened in 1855, that is, it happened two years before India's First War of Independence in 1857, when our tribal brothers and sisters in Santhal Paragana of Jharkhand took up arms against the foreign rulers."

PM Modi on Paris Olympics 4. PM Modi further informed about the Paris Olympics, and said, "By this time next month, the Paris Olympics will be started. I am sure that all of you are also waiting to cheer for the Indian players in the Olympic Games. The performance of our players in Tokyo won the hearts of every Indian. Since the Tokyo Olympics, our athletes have been preparing for the Paris Olympics with all their heart and soul."

5. PM Modi noted, “If we combine all the players, they have participated in about 900 international competitions. You will get to see some things for the first time in the Paris Olympics. The talent of our players is coming to the fore in shooting. Both the men and women teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also included in the Indian Shotgun Team. This time, the players of our team will also compete in those categories of wrestling and horse riding, in which they have never participated before."

Kuwait govt to broadcast program in Hindi 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that the Kuwait government has started a special program on its National Radio and that too in Hindi. “It is broadcast every Sunday for half an hour on 'Kuwait Radio'. It includes different colours of Indian culture. Our films and discussions on the art world are very popular among the Indian community there. I have even been told that the local people of Kuwait are taking a lot of interest in it. I heartily thank the Government and people of Kuwait for taking this wonderful initiative," PM Modi added.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in Turkmenistan, the 300th birth anniversary of its national poet was celebrated in May this year. “On this occasion, the President of Turkmenistan unveiled the statues of 24 famous poets of the world. One of these statues is of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. This is an honour for Gurudev, an honour for India. In the month of June, two Caribbean countries Suriname and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated their Indian heritage with full zeal and enthusiasm. The Indian community in Suriname celebrates 5 June every year as Indian Arrival Day and Pravasi Diwas. Along with Hindi, Bhojpuri is also widely spoken here," he noted.

PM Modi International Yoga Day 8. Speaking about International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that this month, the entire world celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with full zeal and excitement. "I also participated in the yoga program organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated in large numbers," he added.

PM Modi on Kerala's Karthumbi Umbrellas 9. PM Narendra Modi said, “Today in 'Mann Ki Baat,' I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala. Umbrellas have a special significance in Kerala's culture. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is 'Karthumbi Umbrellas', made in Attappadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today, the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society'. This society is led by our women's power."

PM Modi on Araku coffee 10. PM Modi said that there are so many products in India that are in great demand all over the world, and when we see any local product in India going global, it is natural to feel proud. "One such product is Araku coffee. Araku coffee is produced in large quantities in Alluri Sita Ram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma. About 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with the cultivation of Araku coffee...I remember once I got a chance to taste this coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu in Visakhapatnam. Araku Coffee has received many global awards. The coffee was also popular in the G20 Summit held in Delhi," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that the most inspiring thing was the appeal made by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to plant one tree in the name of mother. “Not only do you express your affection towards your mother but by doing this, you also protect the environment," she added.

A study assessing the influence of 'Mann Ki Baat' reported that more than 1 billion people have listened to the program at least once. The show directly engages with its audience, highlighting local change-makers and personal achievements, and has motivated individuals to initiate positive initiatives within their communities.

(With inputs from ANI)

