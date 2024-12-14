Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to a Constitution debate in Lok Sabha after a heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches for the last two days and said, "For all of us, for all citizens and for all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution, I am glad Parliament is also part of it," said Modi.

Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India were debated in Lok Sabha from Friday.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader said VD Savarkar, who is seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS, had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution, and that he preferred Hindu religious text 'Manusmriti' to it.

Here's what PM Modi said — Our Constitution lays the foundation for India's unity.

— Distorted mindsets led to attacks on the idea of unity in diversity, the foundation of the Constitution after Independence.

— We need to celebrate our diversity. It will be the biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

— India is not just a large democracy, but the mother of democracy due to thousands of years of democratic traditions.

— In India, the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset.

— Our country is moving forward very fast and taking strong steps to become the third largest economy.