Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Ratan Tata’s ‘profound empathy’: ‘He constantly championed excellence’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ratan Tata, honouring the late industrialist's contributions to India and society. PM Modi recalled Tata's resilience during crises and his dedication to quality and social welfare.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Ratan Tata's ‘profound empathy’: ‘He constantly championed excellence’(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Ratan Tata’s ‘profound empathy’: ‘He constantly championed excellence’(ANI Photo)(Pitamber Newar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the late Ratan Tata with a heartfelt tribute, marking a month since the renowned industrialist and philanthropist's death.

PM Modi shared an op-ed highlighting Tata’s vast contributions to India and the world, focusing on his patriotism and dedication to societal welfare. The prime minister noted that Tata’s absence is deeply felt across all sections of society, from seasoned industrialists to young entrepreneurs and common citizens.

“He constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality,” PM Modi wrote.

Reflecting on Tata’s resilience, PM Modi recalled his swift action in reopening Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel after the 26/11 terror attacks, a gesture that demonstrated India’s refusal to surrender to terrorism.

Modi said the act inspired the nation and symbolised Tata’s commitment to India’s unity and strength, especially during difficult times.

It “was a rallying call to the nation—India stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism”, Modi wrote.

Modi also shared personal memories of working closely with Tata on various projects in Gujarat, where the Tata Group invested extensively.

He mentioned a recent milestone in Vadodara — the launch of an aircraft manufacturing complex in collaboration with Spain, an initiative that Tata had passionately championed. Modi expressed how Tata’s presence was deeply missed during this inauguration.

Ratan Tata’s compassion

PM Modi also highlighted Tata’s compassion, which extended beyond business to social welfare and animal rights. Known for his love for animals, particularly his pet dogs, Tata’s kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a profound empathy for those battling diseases, believing that a just society was one that stood by its most vulnerable,” PM Modi wrote.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Ratan Tata's 'profound empathy': 'He constantly championed excellence'

