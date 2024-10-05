PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai’s first underground metro | Watch

Mumbai News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai’s First Underground Metro, the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around ₹14,120 crore. PM Modi also took a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

PM Modi flagged off a metro service scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR in the western part of Mumbai.