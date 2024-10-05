PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai’s first underground metro | Watch

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai’s First Underground Metro, the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around 14,120 crore. PM Modi also took a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

Livemint
Published5 Oct 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Mumbai News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai’s First Underground Metro, the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around 14,120 crore. PM Modi also took a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

PM Modi flagged off a metro service scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR in the western part of Mumbai.

During the journey, PM Modi also interacted with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi inaugurates Mumbai’s first underground metro | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.