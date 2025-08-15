Hello User
Modi I-Day speech: What word clouds show about PM's priorities

Shuja Asrar

A Mint analysis of Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speeches since 2014 reveals the most-used words, shifting priorities, and recurring themes shaping the Prime Minister’s annual Red Fort address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the Independence Day speech. (HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Friday. A Mint analysis of the words used by Modi in all his 12 speeches reveals recurring themes, changing narratives and new areas of focus.

For instance, words such as “country," “Bharat," “India" and “nation" have featured prominently in all of Modi’s Independence Day speeches since 2014. The word “world" has grown in prominence — used 70 times in 2023 compared to fewer than 30 times in some early years. The number was 46 in 2022 and 34 in 2024.

His consistent use of the terms “brothers" and “sisters" to address the country's citizens puts these two words among the most frequent in his speeches. Words such as "people", "dream", "government" and "work" have also been a regular feature.

Here is a visual story of how Modi picks his words every 15 August.

(Graphics: Mint)
(Graphics: Mint)
(Graphics: Mint)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shuja Asrar

Shuja Asrar is a data journalist. He writes about the role of numbers in our daily life.
