PM depart for 2-day Bhutan visit, ‘I look forward to talks…,’ says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left on a two-day visit to Bhutan. PM Modi will return to India on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday for Bhutan but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

PM Modi said in Bhutan he will be attending various programmes to cement ties between the two nations. “On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay," PM Modi wrote on the X platfrom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Butansese citizens are all geared up to welcome PM Modi. A video by the ANI news agency showed a glimpse of preparation visuals at Paro International Airport.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indai-Bhutan shares an enduring partnership, rooted in "mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill". PM Modi's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify partnership for the benefit of citizens, MEA said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between 14-18 March, Togbay also visited India. During the Bhutanese PM's visit, Prime Minister Modi said India would step up support for Bhutan’s 13th five-year plan, including considering a request for an economic stimulus programme and development aid would be geared towards creating infrastructure and building connectivity.

India has provided aid worth ₹5,000 crore for the 12th plan to Bhutan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India-Bhutan relations The formal diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

PM Modi visited Bhutan in 2019 and launched several bilateral projects.

Besides, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also made several visits to India. His last visit to India was in November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!