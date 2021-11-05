Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
The prime minister inaugurated reconstruction projects worth over ₹400 crore at the Himalayan temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the Shiva temple in Kedarnath and unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's reconstructed samadhi.
Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
PM Modi also performed 'aarti' at the ancient temple.
Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tonnes, had begun in 2019.
Modi arrived at the Dehradun airport in the morning and was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.
Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.
