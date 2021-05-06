Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews covid-19 situation

“PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. The PM also reviewed the state-wise trends on vaccine wastage. PM was briefed that around 31% of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose. PM spoke about the need to sensitize states that the speed of vaccination doesn’t come down," the statement said.