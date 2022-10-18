Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today at around 1:45 PM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21.

The meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries, apart from Interpol head office representatives, Indian officials and media representatives, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers, PMO informed.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets annually to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, an organisation that was founded in 1923 to bring international cooperation in law enforcement. Today, the organisation has 195 member states.

Union Home Minister, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director will also be present on the occasion.

After 25 years - most recently in 1997 - the General Assembly is taking place in India as part of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations. The move was proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock during his official visit to New Delhi.

"India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority," the PMO said in a statement.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world.

India is one of the oldest members of Interpol, having joined the organization in 1949. All member states of INTERPOL have agreed to provide and encourage the widest possible assistance from all law enforcement agencies to prevent and combat crime against common law.