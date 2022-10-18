Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly today2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 09:16 AM IST
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today at around 1:45 PM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.