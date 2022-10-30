Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘ today1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
'Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,' PM Modi wrote on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. “Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014.
The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels.Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.
Some days back PM Modi had invited people to share ideas & suggestions for Mann ki Baat programme on October 30.
The Prime Minister had said, people may share their ideas on topics he should address in the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat.
People could share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They could also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.
The phone lines remained open till 28th October. People could also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to give their suggestions to the Prime Minister directly.
After the radio broadcast, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility at Vadodara.
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility - the first aircraft manufacturing facility in private sector in the country. This facility will be utilised for manufacturing of 40 C-295 aircrafts for the Indian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain.
