Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur on 5 October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur on 5 October1 min read . 07:03 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM said for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, 500 new posts of doctors are being filled in one go
Speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to the people of the state on October 5.
The inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on October 5 by PM Modi will be another proud moment for the people of the state said the Chief Minister
As per CM Thakur, this will be the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that 500 new posts of doctors are being filled in one go.
The chief minister announced an increase in the monthly stipend amount for trainee MBBS students from ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 and also announced a sum of ₹5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the organisers of the event.
"Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College is emerging as a top medical college of the country," Thakur said.
He mentioned that according to a survey, the college has improved its overall ranking from 35 to 13 among all the medical colleges in the country.
Thakur also announced that he would open a new sub-tehsil office in Yol in the Dharamsala parliamentary constituency and convert Badoi's original health center into a community health centre.
MLAs Arun Kumar and Vishal Nehria, principal of the college Dr Bhanu Awasthi, state Wool Federation Chairman Trilok Kapoor, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, State Basketball Association president Muneesh Sharma, joint director of the college Arvind Sharma and faculty members were present on the occasion.
With the inputs from PTI
