Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch on 12 Feb1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:02 AM IST
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur's travel time in half, to roughly two hours
The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on 12 February. The initial plan was to launch the highway on February 4th, but it was postponed.
