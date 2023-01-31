The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on 12 February. The initial plan was to launch the highway on February 4th, but it was postponed.

"Change in the date. Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February," tweeted Gadkari.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur's travel time in half, to roughly two hours.

According to the ministry, the 1,450 km long motorway is a prime example of top-notch highway construction.

The expressway will also accelerate economical exercises in two major cities.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a major expressway project being developed by the Indian government to connect the cities of Delhi and Mumbai. The expressway aims to reduce the travel time between the two cities from over 12 hours to about 12 hours, making it easier and faster for people and goods to travel between the two cities.

The project also includes several service areas and other facilities along the route to provide travelers with basic amenities and improve their overall experience. The expressway is expected to generate employment, boost economic activity and improve connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai, making it an important project for the country's infrastructure development.

(With inputs from ANI)